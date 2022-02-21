Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Position Trimmed by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,404,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.33% of Floor & Decor worth $169,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.46.

Shares of FND opened at $98.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.57 and its 200-day moving average is $122.07.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

