Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Stake in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.24% of Davis Select Financial ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter.

DFNL stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42.

