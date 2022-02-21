Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 13,169 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,222,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,076,000 after buying an additional 221,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.