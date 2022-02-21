Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $569,000 in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 11.93% of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF during the third quarter worth $3,576,000.

Get BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF alerts:

BECO opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $26.22.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.