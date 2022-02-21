Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,181 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHB. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,008.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 178.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

SPHB opened at $74.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.46. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $83.16.

