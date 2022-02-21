Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stock Position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.38% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 305.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 92,822 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 44,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 28,973 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 623.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQN opened at $28.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $36.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

