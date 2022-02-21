Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $642,000 Position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.19% of ProShares Pet Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAWZ. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 86,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period.

Shares of PAWZ opened at $63.64 on Monday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52-week low of $63.46 and a 52-week high of $84.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.13.

