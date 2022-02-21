Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHEM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $748,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72.

