Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) will announce $330,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $500,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760,000.00 to $60.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $45.38 million, with estimates ranging from $1.14 million to $75.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Foghorn Therapeutics.

FHTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ FHTX opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 661,735 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 44,603 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

