Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of FMX opened at $77.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.