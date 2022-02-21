Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.13.
Shares of FMX opened at $77.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $89.59.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
