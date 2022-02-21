FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.45 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get FormFactor alerts:

NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.02. 19,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,644. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 149,178 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 102,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 62,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.