Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $304.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,823 shares of company stock worth $6,014,996. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

