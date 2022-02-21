Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Fortive also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.690 EPS.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Fortive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.75. The stock had a trading volume of 99,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average is $73.38. Fortive has a 12-month low of $63.04 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

