Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.350-$6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.08 billion-$8.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,379. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

