Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,448,000 after acquiring an additional 955,854 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 210.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 405,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,726,000 after buying an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 429,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after buying an additional 153,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,923. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXAS opened at $74.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.19. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.80 and a 52 week high of $148.27.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.