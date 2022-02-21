Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 20,804 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 139.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,661 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Western Union during the second quarter worth about $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Western Union by 11,414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after buying an additional 2,935,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,372,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 970,910 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

NYSE WU opened at $19.73 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Western Union announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

