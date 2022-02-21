Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

NGVT opened at $66.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.13. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

