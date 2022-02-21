Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 6,520 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 338.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 11.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 6,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,387,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAA stock opened at $66.23 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.82. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.98 and a beta of 0.92.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

