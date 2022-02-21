Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $271,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $53.58 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.