Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 945,457 Shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945,457 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.37% of Metacrine worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Metacrine by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 160,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Metacrine in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Metacrine by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 43,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metacrine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 459,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $445,909.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $0.45 on Monday. Metacrine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

