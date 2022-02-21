Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 103.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Frontline by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Frontline by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 168,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Frontline by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.22. Frontline Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

