Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRO opened at $8.06 on Monday. Frontline Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

FRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

