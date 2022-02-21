Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Frontline in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

FRO opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.22. Frontline has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Frontline by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,371,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 134,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Frontline by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 638,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Frontline by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 359,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

