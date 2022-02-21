FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,927.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after buying an additional 1,309,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 968,566 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,838,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,426,000 after buying an additional 542,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

FSK opened at $21.92 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

