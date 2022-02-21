Future (LON:FUTR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,225 ($70.70) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FUTR. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.54) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.77) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,225.40 ($57.18).

Shares of Future stock opened at GBX 2,550 ($34.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,324.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,498.09. The firm has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,968 ($53.69).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.03%.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 7,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,142 ($42.52) per share, with a total value of £233,356.34 ($315,773.13).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

