FY2022 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Genmab A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GMAB. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $32.20 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.07. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,648 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,755,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Genmab A/S by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,209,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 222,776 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

