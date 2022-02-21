G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $9.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.
In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.
