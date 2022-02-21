G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $9.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 690,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 24,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 335,635 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 20,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

