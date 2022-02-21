Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.38% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $42,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

