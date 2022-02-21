GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $17.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America downgraded GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.82.

Shares of GPS opened at $14.54 on Thursday. GAP has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

