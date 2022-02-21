Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

GTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Gates Industrial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,220,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 89,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 72,144 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 167,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

