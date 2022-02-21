Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.530-$2.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.

NYSE:G traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.39. 1,258,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,715. Genpact has a 12-month low of $39.04 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 497,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after buying an additional 49,706 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 3,776.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genpact by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Genpact by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

