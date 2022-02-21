Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Genuine Parts in a report released on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

GPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $126.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

