Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 69,561 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,561 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of Alphatec worth $14,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 73.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alphatec by 41.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Paul Segal purchased 67,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $681,034.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Hochberg purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 83,496 shares of company stock worth $853,115. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

