Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 77,440 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Corsair Gaming worth $13,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRSR. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,830,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,173,000 after purchasing an additional 604,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,259,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,838,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

