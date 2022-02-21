Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.72 Million Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Ready Capital worth $14,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 78.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 179,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

RC stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.