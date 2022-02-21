Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $14.09 Million Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 236,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Confluent as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Confluent by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 393,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,353,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $4,217,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $16,158,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,493 shares of company stock worth $48,253,941 over the last 90 days.

Confluent stock opened at $47.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.05. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.05%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.03.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

