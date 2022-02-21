Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 43,806 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,512 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,427,000 after buying an additional 76,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,573,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,995,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.55. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $96.68.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.39. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $457,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $506,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 and have sold 11,563 shares worth $1,047,156. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

