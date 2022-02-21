Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gitlab.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTLB. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

Shares of Gitlab stock opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.68. Gitlab has a one year low of $53.13 and a one year high of $137.00.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 48,816 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 282,279 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 965,645 shares of company stock valued at $75,333,309 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

