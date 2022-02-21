Gladstone Land (LAND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $29.50 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -154.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 635.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 545.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

