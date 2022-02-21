GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,740 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,710 ($23.14) to GBX 1,740 ($23.55) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.65) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.73) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($22.67) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($22.06) to GBX 1,700 ($23.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($22.43).

LON:GSK traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,561.40 ($21.13). The stock had a trading volume of 3,651,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.50). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,622.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,526.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.59 billion and a PE ratio of 18.03.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.79), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($741,406.09).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

