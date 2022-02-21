Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.67.

Golden Entertainment stock traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 488,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,712. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 430,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

