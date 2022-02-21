Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 731,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,090 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $62,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,400,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,678,000 after acquiring an additional 326,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,834,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,940,000 after buying an additional 111,049 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,607,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,017,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,526,000 after buying an additional 40,695 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,872,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,105,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the period.

GSLC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.97. 358,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,335. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average of $90.73.

