Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 37,479 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,479 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Harsco worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 48,112.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,315 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,363,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,206,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

