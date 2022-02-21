Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Eliem Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYM. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,488,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,972,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELYM stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. Eliem Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eliem Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Eliem Therapeutics Profile

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

