Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,385 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of First Bancshares worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 37,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 760,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1,119.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after buying an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 25,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Bancshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

FBMS opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $42.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. Research analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Ted E. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

