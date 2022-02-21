Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of PRA Group worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 58.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $46.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $51.00.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

