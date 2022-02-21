Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 155,493 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 417.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Marcus worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Marcus by 99,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCS opened at $18.18 on Monday. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $571.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCS shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

