Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 155,493 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 417.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Marcus worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Marcus by 99,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MCS opened at $18.18 on Monday. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $571.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55.
Marcus Company Profile
Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.
