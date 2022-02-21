Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,629 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 62.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 64.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $63.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

