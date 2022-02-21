Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $305,000 in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 500.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 430.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 109.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COHU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.