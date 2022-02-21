Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $321,000 in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 88.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 30,042 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 15.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OZK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

OZK stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

